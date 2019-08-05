DOKDO ISLETS MARITIME DRILLS News Today 입력 2019.08.05 (15:03) 수정 2019.08.05 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



The South Korean military may carry out a maritime defense drill on and around the nation's easternmost Dokdo islets this month. South Korea has put off this year's exercise in consideration for its relations with Japan. But it is now considering conducting the drill without further delays, as Japan has taken moves to worsen the bilateral ties.



[Pkg]



The nation's Air Force and Navy conduct annual maritime exercises to defend Dokdo from invasion by foreign forces. Two Dokdo defense drills are held annually--each in the first and second half of the year. Naval vessels, destroyers and anti-submarine reconnaissance planes take part in the exercise. The Air Force dispatches F-15K fighter jets and the Cost Guard sends patrol ships to assist the operations. The first-half exercise is usually carried out in May or June. But the government postponed this year's exercise so as to not further worsen relations with Tokyo, which remain strained, following the South Korean top court's ruling ordering Japan to compensate Korean victims of wartime forced labor. But the nation's military is mulling carrying out the Dokdo defense drills this month. According to a Defense Ministry official, the exact date is not finalized, but there's internal consensus that the drills can no longer be postponed. Behind the decision is Japan's recent moves to aggravate bilateral ties, including removing South Korea from its whitelist of trusted trade partners. It would be particularly symbolic if a Dokdo defense exercise is held in August, as Korea celebrates independence from Japanese colonial rule on August 15. The government is reportedly considering determining the exercise date in connection with the issue of the GSOMIA, a military intel sharing pact with Japan. August 24 is the deadline to express intent on renewing or terminating the agreement. While continuing to claim sovereignty over Korea's Easternmost islets, Japan has strongly protested against Seoul's Dokdo defense exercises.

