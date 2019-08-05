기사 본문 영역

2019.08.05
[Anchor Lead]

The Korean government has decided to invest at least one trillion won annually in the development of 100 items for which Korea relies heavily on Japan. The decision comes in response to Japan's removal of South Korea from its list of trusted trading partners.
South Korea and the United States have launched a joint command post exercise that will last for two weeks. The drill seeks to boost combat readiness in case of war on the Korean Peninsula. It will be conducted in the form of computer simulation without deploying troops or equipment.
The second round of official FTA talks between South Korea and Malaysia opened in Seoul today, and will be held until tomorrow.
Korean soccer fans are demanding ticket refunds from the Korea Football Association because of the no-show scandal involving soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, who did not play in a friendly against K-League counter to the terms and conditions of a contract signed between the Korea Football Association and Juventus FC.
