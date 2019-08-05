기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

INVESTIGATION OVER DAESUNG'S BUILDING
입력 2019.08.05 (15:06) 수정 2019.08.05 (16:47) News Today
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
INVESTIGATION OVER DAESUNG'S BUILDING
동영상영역 끝
SPREADING DOMESTIC TECHNOLOGY 다음기사 SPREADING DOMESTIC TECHNOLOGY
[Anchor Lead]

Police have raided a building owned by Daesung, a member of the K-pop group Big Bang. The raid was part of an investigation into allegations that the building housed illegal adult entertainment businesses.

[Pkg]

Police raided a building owned by Big Bang member Daesung on August 4. The raid targeted businesses housed in the building, which are accused of violating the food sanitation act. The raid came five days after a police task force was formed to probe allegations that these businesses engaged in prostitution activities. Police investigators are known to have seized documents from five businesses. Police will analyze the materials to find whether or not the businesses violated operation rules and illegally hired female escorts. If the businesses are found to have violated the law, the investigation will then expand to identify whether or not Daesung was aware of such illegal activities. Previously, four businesses in the building were found to have violated the food sanitation act earlier this year. One of them was slapped with a business suspension for illegally hiring female hostesses. And the three others were discovered to have illegally operated as karaokes and bars, despite their original business licenses as restaurants. At the time, police requested prosecutors to indict the owners of the four businesses. Daesung purchased the building in 2017.
  • INVESTIGATION OVER DAESUNG'S BUILDING
    • 입력 2019.08.05 (15:06)
    • 수정 2019.08.05 (16:47)
    News Today
INVESTIGATION OVER DAESUNG'S BUILDING
[Anchor Lead]

Police have raided a building owned by Daesung, a member of the K-pop group Big Bang. The raid was part of an investigation into allegations that the building housed illegal adult entertainment businesses.

[Pkg]

Police raided a building owned by Big Bang member Daesung on August 4. The raid targeted businesses housed in the building, which are accused of violating the food sanitation act. The raid came five days after a police task force was formed to probe allegations that these businesses engaged in prostitution activities. Police investigators are known to have seized documents from five businesses. Police will analyze the materials to find whether or not the businesses violated operation rules and illegally hired female escorts. If the businesses are found to have violated the law, the investigation will then expand to identify whether or not Daesung was aware of such illegal activities. Previously, four businesses in the building were found to have violated the food sanitation act earlier this year. One of them was slapped with a business suspension for illegally hiring female hostesses. And the three others were discovered to have illegally operated as karaokes and bars, despite their original business licenses as restaurants. At the time, police requested prosecutors to indict the owners of the four businesses. Daesung purchased the building in 2017.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.