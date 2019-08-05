INVESTIGATION OVER DAESUNG'S BUILDING News Today 입력 2019.08.05 (15:06) 수정 2019.08.05 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



Police have raided a building owned by Daesung, a member of the K-pop group Big Bang. The raid was part of an investigation into allegations that the building housed illegal adult entertainment businesses.



[Pkg]



Police raided a building owned by Big Bang member Daesung on August 4. The raid targeted businesses housed in the building, which are accused of violating the food sanitation act. The raid came five days after a police task force was formed to probe allegations that these businesses engaged in prostitution activities. Police investigators are known to have seized documents from five businesses. Police will analyze the materials to find whether or not the businesses violated operation rules and illegally hired female escorts. If the businesses are found to have violated the law, the investigation will then expand to identify whether or not Daesung was aware of such illegal activities. Previously, four businesses in the building were found to have violated the food sanitation act earlier this year. One of them was slapped with a business suspension for illegally hiring female hostesses. And the three others were discovered to have illegally operated as karaokes and bars, despite their original business licenses as restaurants. At the time, police requested prosecutors to indict the owners of the four businesses. Daesung purchased the building in 2017.

