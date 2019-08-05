SPREADING DOMESTIC TECHNOLOGY News Today 입력 2019.08.05 (15:08) 수정 2019.08.05 (16:47)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Many countries are still being plagued by the lack of food and famine around the world. A national university in Jeollabuk-do Province is teaching African college students livestock farming and processing technologies to help their countries overcome the food shortage.



[Pkg]



African students are hard at work making sausages. The students are doing their best to fill intestines with ground meat and tie each end. A strip of hand-made sausage is soon ready.



[Soundbite] DR. LEE MUN-JUN(CHONBUK NATIONAL UNIVERSITY) : "This program is designed to teach students how to make ham and sausage in a non-modernized system."



Chonbuk National University invited 20 college students from seven African countries suffering from food shortage, including Uganda and Kenya. This program teaches livestock farming and processing technologies to developing countries faced with lack of protein, a major nutrient source. The students are brimming with hopes of contributing to the development of their local livestock industry.



[Soundbite] (KENYAN STUDENT) : "I have learned about improving livestock productivity and quality. This is what I am going to share with people in my country and apply."



After completing the university's 2-year, eco-friendly livestock training program, some Ugandan veterinary students even set up agricultural venture business in their home country. According to this year's data from the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization, 820 million people around the world are undernourished. By continent, Africa makes up the highest portion of the figure at 20 percent.

SPREADING DOMESTIC TECHNOLOGY

입력 2019.08.05 (15:08) 수정 2019.08.05 (16:47) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Many countries are still being plagued by the lack of food and famine around the world. A national university in Jeollabuk-do Province is teaching African college students livestock farming and processing technologies to help their countries overcome the food shortage.



[Pkg]



African students are hard at work making sausages. The students are doing their best to fill intestines with ground meat and tie each end. A strip of hand-made sausage is soon ready.



[Soundbite] DR. LEE MUN-JUN(CHONBUK NATIONAL UNIVERSITY) : "This program is designed to teach students how to make ham and sausage in a non-modernized system."



Chonbuk National University invited 20 college students from seven African countries suffering from food shortage, including Uganda and Kenya. This program teaches livestock farming and processing technologies to developing countries faced with lack of protein, a major nutrient source. The students are brimming with hopes of contributing to the development of their local livestock industry.



[Soundbite] (KENYAN STUDENT) : "I have learned about improving livestock productivity and quality. This is what I am going to share with people in my country and apply."



After completing the university's 2-year, eco-friendly livestock training program, some Ugandan veterinary students even set up agricultural venture business in their home country. According to this year's data from the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization, 820 million people around the world are undernourished. By continent, Africa makes up the highest portion of the figure at 20 percent.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보