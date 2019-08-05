CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.08.05 (15:09) 수정 2019.08.05 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



Today's TADA Korea is about the casting of the upcoming film "Tom and Jerry", and conductor Chung Myung-whun. Korean-American actor Ken Jeong has been casted for the live-action movie "Tom and Jerry." Various U.S. outlets reported that Warners Bros recently completed the casting for the anticipated film, and that he will be playing the role for Jackey. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



Korean-American actor Ken Jeong will star in the live-action movie "Tom and Jerry." U.S. entertainment news outlets said that Warner Bros. recently completed the cast lineup for the live-action version of the animated film. Ken Jeong will join other stars such as Chloe Moretz and Rob Delaney and play a character named Jackie. Jeong's outstanding comedic acting skills are expected to shine in "Tom and Jerry," as the film has no verbal dialogue and only features movements and facial expressions. A combination of live action and computer graphics, "Tom and Jerry" is to hit theaters in 2021. It will be directed by Tim Story, who also directed the "Fantastic Four" franchise. Conductor Chung Myung-whun is to performas a pianist. He will conduct as well as perform during the One Korea Orchestra concert scheduled for August 18 at the Seoul Arts Center. He will play Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 23. One Korea Orchestra was formed in 2017 with the purpose to facilitate inter-Korean exchanges. The idea to have the renowned music conductor perform in the concert as a pianist came up as the organizers' plan to cast a North Korean musician for this year's event didn't go well. The last time Chung performed the Mozart piano concerto was in 2015 at a concert marking the tenth anniversary of the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra when he was serving as the orchestra's musical director. The remuneration he receives for the performance will be donated to help North Korean children.

