[Anchor Lead]



Stock prices in Korea have plummeted for days on the trade war between the U.S. and China, and Japan's economic provocations. The Korea Stock Exchange convened an emergency meeting today to discuss ways to stabilize the stock market.

According to Statistics Korea, imports of Japanese beer to Korea plunged 45 percent last month compared to the month before as a result of the Boycott Japan movement.

A memorial ceremony was held this morning in Hapcheon, Gyeongsangnam-do Province to honor the Korean victims of atomic bombings in Japan in August 1945. Some 40,000-50,000 Koreans were sacrificed in the bombings at the time.

A safety survey conducted by the Korea Consumer Agency on 30 pharmaceutical items purchased by Korean consumers directly from overseas websites has revealed that three of the investigated items are banned from sale in Korea.

