DISBANDING OF PROP STUDIO

[Anchor Lead]



The Korean Film Council's Namyangju Studios which had provided props for many Korean films over the years, will come to an end of its 20 year history in October. A new filming studio will be built in Busan in line with the planned relocation of public agencies. But the several hundred thousand props and articles stored at the Namyangju Studios are said to be on the verge of being lost.



[Pkg]



​​This warehouse looks like a second hand furniture or electronics store. But in fact, it belongs to a company providing movie props. It's filled with the most unique and rare objects such as coin-operated public pay phones of the 1990s and radio sets dating back to the Japanese colonial era. Bows, swords, lances and more, made to look like real weapons used by Joseon era soldiers. More than a hundred thousand items stored here have been used in filming movies of all historical periods. Located within the Namyangju Studios for over 2 decades, this prop center has been easily accessible to filmmakers. It also provided visitors to the studios, an entertaining glimpse into the world of movie props. Unfortunately, the whole collection could be discarded. As the Korean Film Council will relocate to Busan, the Namyangju site has been sold off, so it needs to be vacated.



[Soundbite] CHOI YEONG-GUK(SEOUL MOVIE PROPS CENTER) : "We tried to look for other spaces and it's a tall order due to the sheer volume of what we have."



This prop center chief who has been involved in more than 200 movies since 1957 says, it's heartbreaking to see the Namyangju Studios disappear as the facilities have been a living testament to the history of Korean cinema.



[Soundbite] KIM HO-GIL(PRESIDENT, SEOUL MOVIE PROPS CENTER) : "I thought our center would last forever. It needs to be preserved so the props can be passed on to the next generation."



The prop center is reviewing options like selling it off to another company or a local government.

