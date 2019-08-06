NEW KOREAN CULTURAL CENTER IN BRAZIL News Today 입력 2019.08.06 (15:14) 수정 2019.08.06 (16:53)

[Anchor Lead]



The Korean Cultural Center in Brazil has relocated to the heart of the country's cultural and economic hub as the popularity of Korean cultural products continues to gather steam in South America. The new center offers a range of facilities for visitors to experience Korean cultural content using the latest technology. Take a look.



[Pkg]



​People dance in the streets to traditional Korean music. Here, some one thousand spectators go wild over a Korean singer's performance. These events were held following the relocation of the Korean Cultural Center in Brazil to the city center of São Paulo. The center's first floor hall features a Korean-style crossbeam and is home to an exhibition space filled with photos and videos of the history of the divided Korean Peninsula. On the second floor, visitors can learn about Korean cultural content through touch screen devices and check out what the South Korean capital Seoul looks like in the modern day by using virtual reality goggles.



[Soundbite] (BRAZILIAN VISITOR) : "I see a palace and people walking around."



[Soundbite] (LOWER HOUSE MEMBER OF BRAZILIAN CONGRESS) : "It's significant the Korean Cultural Center is situated in the heart of Brazil's cultural hub."



The boulevard outside the center transforms into a no-car zone on the holidays, allowing the center to take full advantage of the space.



[Soundbite] KWON YOUNG-SANG(CHAIR, KOREAN CULTURAL CENTER) : "Hallyu will expand even further from now on and our center will play a central role."



Special events aimed at boosting mutual understanding of each country's culture will continue through the end of the year.

