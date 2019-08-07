N. KOREA'S NEW MISSILES News Today 입력 2019.08.07 (14:56) 수정 2019.08.07 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea says the projectiles fired Tuesday were new tactical guided missiles. Chairman Kim Jong-un who oversaw the launch said it will be an "adequate warning", against the joint military exercise between South Korea and the U.S. which kicked off earlier this week.



[Pkg]



North Korea's state-run media described the regime's test of new tactical guided missiles on Tuesday as a show of force. According to the Korean Central Television, two missiles launched from the western operations airfield, flew over the capital area and the central inland region to precisely hit a targeted islet in the East Sea. It went on to add that the launches undoubtedly verified the reliability, safety and capability of the new type of tactical guided weapon system. The broadcaster mentioned that leader Kim Jong-un watched the test that took place in the early hours of Tuesday. Kim reportedly expressed satisfaction saying that the military action will serve as an opportunity to send an adequate warning against the Seoul-Washington joint military exercise. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff earlier said the North fired two projectiles, presumed to be short-range ballistic missiles, from Hwanghaenamdo Province towards the East Sea. The communist state announced that it tested a new tactical guided weapon in Hamkyongnamdo Province on July 25th, then a newly developed large-caliber multiple launch guided rocket system in Wonsan on July 31st and in Yonghung on August 2nd. South Korean Military authorities believe all of the fired projectiles in recent weeks are similar to a new short-range ballistic missile Pyongyang tested in May which is known as the regime's version of Russia’s Iskander missile.

N. KOREA'S NEW MISSILES

입력 2019.08.07 (14:56) 수정 2019.08.07 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea says the projectiles fired Tuesday were new tactical guided missiles. Chairman Kim Jong-un who oversaw the launch said it will be an "adequate warning", against the joint military exercise between South Korea and the U.S. which kicked off earlier this week.



[Pkg]



North Korea's state-run media described the regime's test of new tactical guided missiles on Tuesday as a show of force. According to the Korean Central Television, two missiles launched from the western operations airfield, flew over the capital area and the central inland region to precisely hit a targeted islet in the East Sea. It went on to add that the launches undoubtedly verified the reliability, safety and capability of the new type of tactical guided weapon system. The broadcaster mentioned that leader Kim Jong-un watched the test that took place in the early hours of Tuesday. Kim reportedly expressed satisfaction saying that the military action will serve as an opportunity to send an adequate warning against the Seoul-Washington joint military exercise. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff earlier said the North fired two projectiles, presumed to be short-range ballistic missiles, from Hwanghaenamdo Province towards the East Sea. The communist state announced that it tested a new tactical guided weapon in Hamkyongnamdo Province on July 25th, then a newly developed large-caliber multiple launch guided rocket system in Wonsan on July 31st and in Yonghung on August 2nd. South Korean Military authorities believe all of the fired projectiles in recent weeks are similar to a new short-range ballistic missile Pyongyang tested in May which is known as the regime's version of Russia’s Iskander missile.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보