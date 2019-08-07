기사 본문 영역

[Anchor Lead]

A recent report says that people earning a median income and paying national pension premiums for 30 years receive two to three times more in pension than their contributions.
A survey conducted jointly by the Ministry of Environment and the Korean Agency for Technology and Standards on air purifiers has revealed that famous air purifier brands such as Sharp of Japan and IQ Air of Switzerland have lower capacity to remove microdust than indicated on their labels.
According to the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the amount of taxes collected in the first half of the year declined by one trillion won compared to the same period last year.
A court has ruled that suspending a taxi driver's license for attempting to overcharge foreign passengers is legitimate.
