NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.08.07 (15:02) 수정 2019.08.07 (17:06)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A recent report says that people earning a median income and paying national pension premiums for 30 years receive two to three times more in pension than their contributions.

A survey conducted jointly by the Ministry of Environment and the Korean Agency for Technology and Standards on air purifiers has revealed that famous air purifier brands such as Sharp of Japan and IQ Air of Switzerland have lower capacity to remove microdust than indicated on their labels.

According to the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the amount of taxes collected in the first half of the year declined by one trillion won compared to the same period last year.

A court has ruled that suspending a taxi driver's license for attempting to overcharge foreign passengers is legitimate.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2019.08.07 (15:02) 수정 2019.08.07 (17:06) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A recent report says that people earning a median income and paying national pension premiums for 30 years receive two to three times more in pension than their contributions.

A survey conducted jointly by the Ministry of Environment and the Korean Agency for Technology and Standards on air purifiers has revealed that famous air purifier brands such as Sharp of Japan and IQ Air of Switzerland have lower capacity to remove microdust than indicated on their labels.

According to the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the amount of taxes collected in the first half of the year declined by one trillion won compared to the same period last year.

A court has ruled that suspending a taxi driver's license for attempting to overcharge foreign passengers is legitimate.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보