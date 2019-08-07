CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.08.07 (15:07) 수정 2019.08.07 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about actress Lee Ha-nee possibly appearing in a new drama, Kim Jin-woo from winner debuting as a solo artist. Actress Lee Ha-nee might be appearing in a TV drama series jointly produced by South Korea and France. Her agency announced that she has received the offer, and is considering taking on the role. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



Actress Lee Ha-nee has been tapped as a potential candidate to be a part of a TV drama produced jointly by South Korea and France. According to her agency Lee is currently mulling the offer to play the lead role in the show. Directed by renowned Korean film maker Kim Jee-woon, the four-episode drama is based on a true story about an Asian weapons lobbyist who shook up the French political scene. The former Miss Korea beauty pageant winner is enjoying enormous popularity these days thanks to the success of the movie "Extreme Job," which opened early this year, as well as a TV show she stars in. Lee's fans hope working in the Korea-France joint production will help the actress with fluent foreign language skills break into various international projects. Singer Kim Jin-woo of the K-pop group Winner is gearing up to make his solo debut. His agency announced Kim will release the solo single "Jinu's Heyday" on August 14. The star claims he still feels awkward being called a solo artist, but added he is looking forward to the new experience. Kim is known as one of the most talented vocal artists of the K-pop group. A poster for his solo album shows the singer appearing more composed. This departure from his better-known image as a member of Winner, is inciting even more curiosity about his new album. Meanwhile, Winner received acclaim for becoming a globally recognized K-pop group after its American tour early this year. A few days ago, the boy band began a concert tour in Japan.

