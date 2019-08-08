‘PEACE STATUE’ RALLY IN JAPAN News Today 입력 2019.08.08 (15:00) 수정 2019.08.08 (17:08)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Members of the Japanese public have staged a rally in the city of Nagoya, where the peace statue exhibit was held, to protest the exhibition's suspension. Despite the scorching heat, Nagoya citizens demanded the resignation of their city's mayor for violating the freedom of expression, and making insulting remarks about "comfort women."



[Pkg]



From senior citizens in wheelchairs to visitors who have traveled all the way from Osaka... A group of angry citizens has gathered in front of the Nagoya mayor's office. They are demanding that the exhibition titled "Lack of Freedom of Expression and Thereafter" be resumed, including the exhibit of the peace statue.



[Soundbite] (NAGOYA CITIZEN) : "It is censorship, which is prohibited by the constitution. It is absolutely unforgivable."



This woman in her 80s witnessed firsthand the war staged by the imperialist Japan. She has also joined the rally.



[Soundbite] (NAGOYA CITIZEN) : "I felt ashamed as a citizen of Nagoya when I read the mayor's statement demanding the suspension of the peace statue exhibition."



Japanese citizens have also launched an indefinite relay rally to demand that the peace statue exhibit be resumed.



[Soundbite] (NAGOYA CITIZEN) : "If we leave it alone, we may lose our freedom and rights completely to terrorism and threats."



This woman traveled by train one and a half hours to participate in the rally for the sake of her children's future.



[Soundbite] (OSAKA CITIZEN) : "The two countries must join hands to make Asia a peaceful region. I believe that this issue must be settled by my generation."



Sources say the government of Aichi Prefecture has reported to police that it had been blackmailed because of the peace statue exhibit. Some Japanese media outlets are demanding that the incident be investigated thoroughly. The decision to suspend the exhibition amid threats was made by the Aichi Prefecture governor, who also headed the exhibition's organizing committee. The governor has been silent for days now amid the growing demands to resume the exhibit.

‘PEACE STATUE’ RALLY IN JAPAN

입력 2019.08.08 (15:00) 수정 2019.08.08 (17:08) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Members of the Japanese public have staged a rally in the city of Nagoya, where the peace statue exhibit was held, to protest the exhibition's suspension. Despite the scorching heat, Nagoya citizens demanded the resignation of their city's mayor for violating the freedom of expression, and making insulting remarks about "comfort women."



[Pkg]



From senior citizens in wheelchairs to visitors who have traveled all the way from Osaka... A group of angry citizens has gathered in front of the Nagoya mayor's office. They are demanding that the exhibition titled "Lack of Freedom of Expression and Thereafter" be resumed, including the exhibit of the peace statue.



[Soundbite] (NAGOYA CITIZEN) : "It is censorship, which is prohibited by the constitution. It is absolutely unforgivable."



This woman in her 80s witnessed firsthand the war staged by the imperialist Japan. She has also joined the rally.



[Soundbite] (NAGOYA CITIZEN) : "I felt ashamed as a citizen of Nagoya when I read the mayor's statement demanding the suspension of the peace statue exhibition."



Japanese citizens have also launched an indefinite relay rally to demand that the peace statue exhibit be resumed.



[Soundbite] (NAGOYA CITIZEN) : "If we leave it alone, we may lose our freedom and rights completely to terrorism and threats."



This woman traveled by train one and a half hours to participate in the rally for the sake of her children's future.



[Soundbite] (OSAKA CITIZEN) : "The two countries must join hands to make Asia a peaceful region. I believe that this issue must be settled by my generation."



Sources say the government of Aichi Prefecture has reported to police that it had been blackmailed because of the peace statue exhibit. Some Japanese media outlets are demanding that the incident be investigated thoroughly. The decision to suspend the exhibition amid threats was made by the Aichi Prefecture governor, who also headed the exhibition's organizing committee. The governor has been silent for days now amid the growing demands to resume the exhibit.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보