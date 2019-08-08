기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon says that Japan has approved a South Korea-bound shipment of EUV photoresist, one of three key industrial items on Wednesday for the first time, which became subject to export restrictions last month.
The government discussed taking Japan off a list of preferred trading nations in a ministerial meeting of economic affairs held Thursday morning. It is a response to Japan's decision to exclude South Korea from its whitelist of trusted trade partners.
The Ministry of Transportation has announced measures to help boost the nation's car tuning industry. The measures will significantly ease regulations on altering or modifying vehicles to the owners' preference, such as transforming passenger cars or trucks into camper vans.
The telecom industry says that the number of customers using the 5G network has topped two million some four months after the superfast wireless access went into commercial service.
- NEWS BRIEF
