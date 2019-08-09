ANTI-ABE RALLIES IN JAPAN News Today 입력 2019.08.09 (14:59) 수정 2019.08.09 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Ordinary Korean and Japanese citizens took to the streets in Tokyo yesterday to shout "No Abe" slogans. The anti-Abe rallies took place in front of the National Assembly and the Prime Minister's residence, the symbols of Japanese politics. The protesters got together to form an anti-Abe coalition to overcome the anti-Korean, anti-Japanese sentiments.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "Withdraw the unfair economic retaliations right now!"



"No Abe" slogans ring out right in front of the Japanese Prime Minister's residence and office. Citizens came out in droves despite the scorching heat to call for Japan's compensation for its colonial rule and the immediate withdrawal of its unfair export controls. They also made it clear that they are against anti-Japanese and anti-Korean sentiments. The coalition of Korean and Japanese citizens were standing together to stand up against the Abe administration for actions that disrupt peace.



[Soundbite] SOHN HYUNG-KEUN(KOREAN-JAPANESE CIVIC ACTIVIST) : "Since the export restrictions were imposed by the Abe administration, we must focus our criticism on the administration."



In protest of the forced cancellation of the Statue of Peace exhibit at an art festival, a smaller, palm-sized version of the statue was brought out to join the rally. Prior to this demonstration, a press conference by civic groups was held at the House of Councilors building near the Japanese National Diet. They urged the citizens of the two countries to work together to stop the Abe administration from irrationally hurling toward the far right.



[Soundbite] TAKASHI SHIRAISHI(JAPANESE CIVIC ACTIVIST) : "We strongly protest against Japan's policies on Korea that go against peace. The citizens of the two countries want peace in Northeast Asia."



Korea is not the enemy. Japan is not the enemy. A month after Japan's export restrictions were placed, the focus of animosity now seems to be shifting from each other to the Abe administration. On Korea's independence day which falls on August 15th, at Gwanghwamun in central Seoul, Japanese civic groups plan to take part in a rally denouncing Japan's wartime labor conscription, to show their solidarity with Korea.

