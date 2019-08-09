기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.08.09 (15:04) 수정 2019.08.09 (16:46) News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

President Moon Jae-in carried out a major Cabinet reshuffle on Friday, replacing eight ministerial positions including the justice and science ministers. Former senior presidential secretary for civil affairs Cho Kuk was named the new justice minister while Choi Ki-young, a computer engineering professor at Seoul National University, was tapped to become the new minister of science and ICT.
The defense chiefs of South Korea and the U.S. held talks Friday and discussed issues related to security on the Korean Peninsula. Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and newly appointed U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper discussed North Korea's recent missile launches and the cost of stationing US troops in South Korea.
Following Japan's decision to remove South Korea from its trusted trade partners list, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has formed a task force to respond to Tokyo's export curbs concerning food products and pharmaceuticals.
Radio Free Asia reports that a European press corps will visit North Korea from September 23rd for ten days to tour around economic sites in the regime.
