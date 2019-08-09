JECHEON INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The 15th Jecheon International Music and Film Festival has opened yesterday. The only summertime film festival in Asia will present more than 100 music-themed movies from 37 countries over the next six days.
"Inna de Yard" is a music-themed movie set in Jamaica, the home of reggae music. The works of legendary reggae musicians and their inspiring stories are presented against the stunning backdrop of the Caribbean. This movie has been chosen as the opening film for this year's Jecheon International Music and Film Festival. The festival will also screen movies about pop, rock, heavy metal, folk, jazz and classical music. The event opened On August 8, to provide a sweeping view of the latest trends in music-based movies worldwide. This year's edition presents the largest-ever selection, with 127 movies from 37 countries. Screenings will take place at the Cheongpung Lakeside Stage and several other venues.
[Soundbite] HUR JIN-HO(DIRECTOR, JIMFF EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE ) : "JIMFF is Korea's only music film festival and the largest one in Asia."
To mark the centennial of Korean cinema, timeless Korean classics like "Heavenly Homecoming to Stars" and "Radio Star" will receive spotlights. Various cultural events are scheduled, including concerts by some 30 music groups of different genres and talk concerts. A special award will be given out to director Bong Joon-ho for his latest movie "Parasite". Other filmmakers will also be recognized for their achievements.
[Soundbite] LEE SANG-CHEON(JECHEON MAYOR, HEAD OF JIMFF ORGANIZING COMMITTEE) : "JIMFF is one of Korea's three biggest film festivals. This year's goal is to become a film festival that Jecheon residents can relate to."
The Jecheon International Music and Film Festival that combines Lake Cheongpung's natural grandeur with music and film is scheduled to run until August 13th.
