CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.08.09 (15:11) 수정 2019.08.09 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Today we talk about BTS's newly released documentary film, and a donation made by the renowned artist Min Tae-hong. To the excitement of global fans, K-pop sensation BTS has released a documentary film about its international concert tours. This and more on today's TADA Korea.



[Pkg]



K-pop sensation BTS has released a documentary film about its international concert tours. Titled "Bring the Soul: The Movie," the film simultaneously hit cinemas on August 7 in 110 regions around the world, including Korea and the U.S. It offers glimpses of the boy group's rehearsals and takes viewers backstage in addition to featuring concert scenes. The day before the film's official release, BTS members posted photos on social media showing them watching the movie together. BTS leader RM said that after watching the film he realized how clumsy and immature the group members were at the time, and expressed his hope that they will continue to improve. Renowned artist Min Tae-hong has donated 40 of his works to an exhibition dedicated to the families of U.S. agents who perished while fighting against drug crimes. Min won the top prize at the Korea Modern Art Contest in 2011 and 2012 for his abstract paintings drawn in five acrylic colors: black, white, yellow, red and blue. The artworks were produced not with brush strokes but using the artist's hands and nails. Min said he decided to contribute his works to the exhibition, because he was impressed by the sacrifices of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents when he first came to the U.S. six years ago. A senior official at a foundation supporting the bereaved families of the perished agents expressed gratitude to the artist, calling his contribution a rare act of charity.

