N. KOREA'S NEW MISSILES News Today 입력 2019.08.12 (14:58) 수정 2019.08.12 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea's state media on Sunday released photos of its latest test firing on August 10th, raising speculations that Pyongyang has developed a new surface-to-surface tactical missile. The KCNA said that Kim guided the test launch of "another new weapon system" which was developed to suit the country's terrain condition.



[Pkg]



North Korea has released the photographs of missile launches that took place early Saturday morning in the Hamheung region. They appeared different from the previous projectiles. They were loaded onto two box-shaped launchers mounted on a tracked vehicle. It closely resembled Army Tactical Missile System or ATACMS, a surface-to-surface missile system currently fielded by the U.S. forces in Korea. Pyongyang simply announced it is a new weapons system without mentioning the exact name.



[Soundbite] (KOREA CENTRAL TV(AUG. 11)) : "It's been proven that the new weapon system's superior and powerful designs were perfectly realized."



Its maximum speed registered Mach 6.1. Range: more than 400 kilometers. Military experts believe North Korea successfully developed a new surface-to-surface missile system. Since May, the regime demonstrated three new types of weapons - the KN-23 Iskander-grade ballistic missiles, the large-caliber multiple launch guided missile system, and now the new tactical surface-to-surface missile system. Experts say the new system aims to counter South Korea's three surface-to-surface missiles - the Hyunmoo, Chunmoo, and ATACMS. The communist state's three weapons are faster with lower trajectories and have improved range compared to older models. Powered by solid fuel, the missiles have reduced launch time. Mobile launchers are used to improve mobility and covertness.



[Soundbite] HONG MIN(KOREA INSTITUTE FOR NAT'L UNIFICATION) : "It seems North Korea intends to develop and maintain short-range and medium-range missiles for self-defense purposes even after denuclearization."



Analysts believe North Korea has been testing their new weapons technology by launching a series of rockets since May 4th.

N. KOREA'S NEW MISSILES

입력 2019.08.12 (14:58) 수정 2019.08.12 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea's state media on Sunday released photos of its latest test firing on August 10th, raising speculations that Pyongyang has developed a new surface-to-surface tactical missile. The KCNA said that Kim guided the test launch of "another new weapon system" which was developed to suit the country's terrain condition.



[Pkg]



North Korea has released the photographs of missile launches that took place early Saturday morning in the Hamheung region. They appeared different from the previous projectiles. They were loaded onto two box-shaped launchers mounted on a tracked vehicle. It closely resembled Army Tactical Missile System or ATACMS, a surface-to-surface missile system currently fielded by the U.S. forces in Korea. Pyongyang simply announced it is a new weapons system without mentioning the exact name.



[Soundbite] (KOREA CENTRAL TV(AUG. 11)) : "It's been proven that the new weapon system's superior and powerful designs were perfectly realized."



Its maximum speed registered Mach 6.1. Range: more than 400 kilometers. Military experts believe North Korea successfully developed a new surface-to-surface missile system. Since May, the regime demonstrated three new types of weapons - the KN-23 Iskander-grade ballistic missiles, the large-caliber multiple launch guided missile system, and now the new tactical surface-to-surface missile system. Experts say the new system aims to counter South Korea's three surface-to-surface missiles - the Hyunmoo, Chunmoo, and ATACMS. The communist state's three weapons are faster with lower trajectories and have improved range compared to older models. Powered by solid fuel, the missiles have reduced launch time. Mobile launchers are used to improve mobility and covertness.



[Soundbite] HONG MIN(KOREA INSTITUTE FOR NAT'L UNIFICATION) : "It seems North Korea intends to develop and maintain short-range and medium-range missiles for self-defense purposes even after denuclearization."



Analysts believe North Korea has been testing their new weapons technology by launching a series of rockets since May 4th.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보