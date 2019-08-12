S. KOREA-U.S. JOINT EXERCISES News Today 입력 2019.08.12 (15:00) 수정 2019.08.12 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The main portion of the combined military exercise between South Korea and the U.S. is under way, as part of preparation for the transfer of wartime operational control, from Washington to Seoul. The latest drill is a computer-based simulation that aims to check South Korea's capacity once wartime command is transferred. However, North Korea has reacted violently, threatening to have no inter-Korean contacts unless the exercises are terminated.



[Pkg]



South Korea and the U.S. have started their "combined command post training." The exercises, which continue until August 20th, aim to check South Korea's readiness and initial capacity once wartime operational control is transferred to the ROK military. When the exercises began, North Korea issued a statement in the name of one of its Foreign Ministry officials, filled with scathing criticism against the South Korean government. The statement said that just changing the name of the joint military exercise does not change its invasive nature and made it clear that any inter-Korean contact would be unlikely unless South Korea halts the exercises or offers a sincere explanation. Pyongyang's harsh denunciation directly targeted the Presidential Office in Seoul. The North Korean statement used such brash expressions as "floundering and losing sleep since they can't even figure out the firing range." The Communist regime also condemned Cheong Wa Dae for urging Pyongyang to stop missile tests and talking gibberish even though the U.S. president himself called it a small missile test and essentially recognized North Korea's self-defense right. The statement also said that South Korea will not be able to sleep at night, suggesting that there may be additional military provocations. However, North Korea did not directly criticize the United States, South Korea's partner in the latest command training exercises. The statement also said that even if North Korea comes to the negotiation table, it will only talk with the United States, not South Korea. It appears that Pyongyang has decided to pressure Seoul rather than Washington.



[Soundbite] SHIN BUM-CHEOL(ASAN INSTITUTE FOR POLICY STUDIES) : "North Korea is trying to exclude South Korea and engage the U.S. one-on-one. Pyongyang can ignore Seoul's interests once it finds common interests with Washington."



The South Korean presidential office has decided to focus more on Pyongyang-Washington dialogue for now and has not responded to North Korea's provocative remarks.

