NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.08.12 (15:04) 수정 2019.08.12 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport says that starting in October at the earliest, a price ceiling system will apply to newly built private sector apartments in speculative zones.
According to the Financial Supervisory Service, Korean banks' interest revenues reached 20.6 trillion won in the first half of this year, 900 billion more than during the same period last year.
Jeju Air has decided to curtail its flights to Japan by 35 percent due to deteriorating profits, as more passengers are avoiding traveling to Japan. Instead, the airline will increase flights to China from the current 14 percent to 21 percent.
A survey conducted by the job search site Saramin on 907 companies, the average employee bonus for the upcoming Chuseok holiday this year will be 647,000 won per employee, a slight increase from 620,000 won provided last year.
