MUSIC PIECE DEDICATED TO KOREA News Today 입력 2019.08.12 (15:05) 수정 2019.08.12 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



A Western contemporary musician has dedicated a piece of music to the Korean people who perished during the March 1st Independence Movement. The piece, a 90-minute percussion solo, is considered rare in the global music scene and has garnered an enthusiastic response in Germany.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "We herewith proclaim the independence of Korea and the liberty of the Korean people."



The Korean Declaration of Independence resounds amid a performance of percussion instruments. A determined voice fills the concert venue. The Declaration of Independence, announced by 33 national representatives, is depicted through the solo percussion music. The percussionist, Chung Eun-bi performs the 90-minute piece solo, playing some 20 different percussion instruments. It is a tribute to the declaration and those who perished during the March 1st, 1919 Independence Movement.



[Soundbite] CHUNG EUN-BI(PERCUSSIONIST) : "I worried that the song might not be understood well. But both German and Korean listeners gave an enthusiastic response, saying that they enjoyed it and were touched."



The piece was composed by a Dutch musician in commemoration of the centennial anniversary of the movement. It was first performed at the closing ceremony of a famous German modern music festival on March 1, this year. To create the piece, composer Cord Meijering thoroughly studied the independence declaration, even looking up unfamiliar words in a dictionary of Chinese characters.



[Soundbite] CORD MEIJERING(DUTCH COMPOSER) : "The Korean Declaration of Independence is not aggressive and belligerent. Rather, it is poetic and politely seeks understanding. It even contains self-critical parts."



The declaration clearly manifested Korea's strong will to achieve independence from Japanese colonial rule. Through the work of a Western musician, it has been reborn as a declaration advocating peace and universal values of humanity.

