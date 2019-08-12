기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Hot, tropical nights prevent many people from having a good night's sleep, even after Ipchu, the 13th of the traditional 24 divisions of the year, which means the beginning of autumn. Centers for senior citizens and welfare citizens serve as great nighttime heat shelters for the elderly living in rural areas.
[Pkg]
As darkness falls, elderly people gather at a senior citizens' center. The facility serves as a shelter, to help them escape from the hot weather and sleep-depriving tropical nights. As soon as the door is opened, you're greeted by a blast of cool air. The silver citizens watch TV and have meals together here. These centers are used as shelters for elderly people to get a good rest throughout the night. At these facilities, seniors can sleep well and therefore, maintain good health. It's a far cry from their homes where there's no air conditioning, only electric fans.
[Soundbite] AHN HYUN-SOON(LOCAL RESIDENT) : "It's so cool and nice here. We never had a place like this before."
A senior citizens' welfare center in Jeonju, Jeollabuk-do Province, Elderly people receive massages in a well air-conditioned environment. They also receive therapy for their aching arms and legs.
[Soundbite] SHIM JEONG-NAM(LOCAL RESIDENT) : "Summer is hot and tiring. But everything is good once we get here."
From movies to stretching lessons, various programs catering to the needs of senior citizens are also provided here.
[Soundbite] LEE SUN-KYUNG(SENIOR WELFARE CENTER) : "Satisfaction with the nighttime operation is pretty high. More and more elderly people are using it."
These centers are of tremendous help in ensuring the elderly beat the heat and sleep well during steamy summer nights.
NIGHT TIME HEAT SHELTERS
