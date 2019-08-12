CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.08.12 (15:09) 수정 2019.08.12 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Today we bring you the story of Baekhyun's successful solo album, and The Korean film "The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil" Baekhyun from K-POP boy group EXO is showing great success as a solo artist. According SM entertainment, Baekhyun's solo album "City Lights" recorded 500,000 copies in sales just in the month of July alone. This and more on today's TADA Korea.



[Pkg]



Singer Baekhyun of K-pop boy band EXO is flexing his muscles as a solo artist. According to his management agency, 500,000 copies of Baekhyun's solo album "City Lights" released on July 10 were sold in the month of July alone, tallied by the Gaon Music Chart. The Korea Music Content Association, which operates the Gaon chart, has also confirmed that Baekhyun ranked number one on the July album sales chart and posted the highest monthly sales for a solo album in Gaon chart's history. This is Baekhyun's first solo album since his debut as a member of EXO seven years ago. It contains six songs including the title track "UN Village." The album has also topped the iTunes Album Chart in some 70 regions worldwide. The Korean film "The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil" starring actor Ma Dong-seok has grabbed the spotlight at various international film festivals. According to the film's distribution agency, the movie received an audience award at the 23rd Fantasia International Film Festival held early this month in Canada. Fantasia is the largest gala of genre films in North America. Tickets to "The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil" were sold out early on. Moreover, an additional screening was held at the viewers' request. "The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil" has also been invited to the competition category of the Sitges Film Festival in Spain opening in October. The crime action flick is the story of a gang boss and a cop forming an unlikely partnership to catch an elusive serial killer. Since its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival back in May, "The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil" has been invited to film festivals in many different countries including Switzerland and Germany.

입력 2019.08.12 (15:09) 수정 2019.08.12 (16:46) News Today

