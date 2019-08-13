DHC ANTI-KOREAN BROADCAST DISPUTE News Today 입력 2019.08.13 (15:01) 수정 2019.08.13 (16:51)

[Anchor Lead]



After stirring controversy over airing an anti-Korea broadcast, a Japanese cosmetics company DHC, has again come under fire for making rightist comments on its YouTube channel. As Korean customers are responding by boycotting DHC, cosmetics stores have begun taking its products off the shelves.



[Pkg]



Appearing on DHC's YouTube channel, a lawmaker of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party makes comments distorting history without hesitation.



[Soundbite] SHIGEHARU AOYAMA(JAPAN'S LDP LAWMAKER) : "Korea unilaterally included Dokdo into its territory. Japan has never started disputes with Korea regarding the wartime sex slavery issue and the radar row."



He then denounced the Korean government for not intervening in the Supreme Court's ruling ordering Tokyo to compensate Korean victims of wartime forced labor.

The South Korean government said that it did not meddle in the top court's decision in accordance with separation of powers.



[Soundbite] SHIGEHARU AOYAMA(JAPAN'S LDP LAWMAKER) : "Ordinarily, the judiciary didn't appear to be an independent power in Korea. But suddenly, Korea insisted on the separation of powers."



The lawmaker even criticized Korea for forgetting about the era of Japanese colonial rule and pointed out that Koreans are making ridiculous claims.



[Soundbite] SHIGEHARU AOYAMA(JAPAN'S LDP LAWMAKER) : "The Korean Peninsula had nothing to do with World War Two, since Korea was part of Japan at the time. Despite this historical fact, Korea is claiming that it was part of the Allied Forces."



DHC posted another video on anti-Korea, rightist views, despite the controversy raised by the lawmaker.



[Soundbite] KIM HYE-IN(SEOUL RESIDENT) : "The lawmaker's remarks are very upsetting and indicate how he looks down on Korea."



As the boycott of DHC spreads, Korean cosmetics distributors have begun removing its products from the shelves. LOHB's and Lalavla have already halted sales of DHC, while Olive Young is replacing it with other brands. DHC Korea added fuel to the controversy by blocking consumers from posting complaints on its social media channels. The company plans to announce its stance on the matter soon.

