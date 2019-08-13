기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has once again uncovered a large number of newlywed couples and families with multiple children, who submitted fraud applications for public housing by fabricating pregnancy certificates between 2017 and 2018.
North Korean media including Rodong Sinmun reported that 103 military scientists have been promoted for developing a new weapons system.
As the use of simple devices for measuring microdust levels has surged in recent years, the government has decided to introduce four-level certification to verify the performance of air-quality measuring devices.
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety and 17 local governments nationwide have launched a food safety crackdown on items used in ancestor worship ceremonies and as gifts on the Chuseok holiday.
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]
