DEFAMATION IN HIP-HOP SONGS News Today 입력 2019.08.13 (15:04)

[Anchor Lead]



Rapper Black Nut's sentence for defamation and contempt against a fellow female rapper has been upheld in his appeal trial. The court believes that defaming one another may be tolerated within the hip hop community, but if it crosses the line, the perpetrator can still face criminal penalties.



[Pkg]



Rapper Black Nut, whose legal name is Kim Dae-woong, was accused of sexually insulting female rapper KittiB in his song lyrics. An appeal court has upheld the previous ruling that sentenced him to six months in prison suspended for two years. The court found him guilty of contempt based on a number of facts, including song lyrics where Kim clearly specified the victim and during a concert where he revealed her name and went on to sing about content that conjured images of sexual intercourse. Kim has claimed he's innocent saying that a culture of so-called "disrespect" is commonly recognized in the hip hop community. However the court determined that using profanities beyond the level of common sense against a certain individual does not constitute artistic freedom guaranteed under the Constitution. The court decision implies that even in hip hop, acts of contempt cannot be justified.



[Soundbite] BLACK NUT : "(Will you continue to write such lyrics?) ……."



Kim is not the only example, as other rappers have also performed songs that are considered close to sexual harassment. Rapper Changmo recently sexually objectified female students in his song, while Song Min-ho of the boy band Winner, once performed a rap that belittled pregnant women, for which he later apologized. Despite an abundance of defaming and demeaning song lyrics, if they are not directed against a specific person, it's difficult to hold singers legally accountable. There seems to be no viable way to regulate these songs, which is why voluntary efforts are being called for from within the hip hop community.

