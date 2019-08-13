AQUARIUM EVENT FOR LIBERATION DAY News Today 입력 2019.08.13 (15:08) 수정 2019.08.13 (16:51)

[Anchor Lead]



National Liberation Day this year looks to take on an additional significance amid ongoing tensions with Japan. In particular, one aquarium is drawing keen attention for its plans to stage an underwater performance to celebrate Liberation Day, the first such event of its kind. Let's take a look.



[Pkg]



An unnamed Korean freedom fighter is shot down by the Japanese. Thanks to these crusaders who sacrificed their lives, Korea gained independence from Japanese colonial rule after 35 years. Divers and synchronized swimmers usually play mermaids or popular cartoon character in aquarium performances. But today, they take on the role of freedom fighters.



[Soundbite] SON GANG-HO(SPECIALIST DIVER) : "I performed in many shows but feel a greater sense of duty for this role. I will think of our country that has overcome trials in every situation."



A unusually-large Korean flag in the background piques the interest of stingrays and other large fish that gather around the center of the stage. The smaller fish such as sardines are also acting somewhat differently as they do not lunge at food in front of them as they normally do. It's the first time in the aquarium's 19 year history that a special performance will be staged to mark National Liberation Day for families and for foreign tourists.



[Soundbite] GWON HAE-GYUNG(EVENT ORGANIZER) : "Out of curiosity, some fish touched the flag while turtles observed the whole situation from a distance."



The show features divers alongside sea creatures and will be held four times on August 15th.

