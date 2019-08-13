CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.08.13 (15:10) 수정 2019.08.13 (16:50)

On today's TADA Korea, we talk about group BTS's ongoing popularity in Japan, and the display of the Korean national flag post stamps. Despite the deteriorating relations between South Korea and Japan, BTS has once again proven it's unrivaled popularity in Japan. This and more on today's cultural news.



BTS has proven its unrivaled popularity in Japan. According to the Japanese Recording Industry Association, one million units of BTS's tenth single "Lights/Boy with Luv" have been shipped since its release last month. This makes BTS the first Korean artist and the first overseas male group to earn recognition as a million-seller in Japan with only a single album. Last weekend, a music video from the K-pop sensation recorded more than 800 million views on YouTube for the first time since the band's debut. BTS's agency said the music video for the song "DNA," which was released in 2017, has recorded more than 800 million views. It has been lauded for its mesmerizing transitions that cross over virtual reality and outer space. When "DNA" was first released, it stayed on the Billboard main single chart for four consecutive weeks. The Korea Postage Stamp Museum will display postage stamps featuring the Korean national flag. The exhibition will be held from August 11 to September 29, marking Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule. Other items on display will include the oldest surviving Korean national flag, known as the "Denny Taegeukgi," postage stamps featuring diverse national flags that were used during the national independence movement, and commemorative stamps and coins that were issued after Korea's liberation. The museum hopes that the upcoming exhibition will help remind the public of the spirit of the Korean nation represented in the national flag.

