JAPAN'S RADIOACTIVE WATER News Today 입력 2019.08.14 (15:01) 수정 2019.08.14 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea will actively respond to Japan's planned discharge of water, contaminated from the 2011 Fukushima nuclear power plant disaster, as unveiled by environment groups. This is the first time Seoul has issued a formal stance on this particular matter concerning radiation. Pundits say it may be another way to pressure Tokyo.



[Pkg]



Last week, Greenpeace revealed Japan was planning to release into the ocean, over one million tons of radioactive water contaminated from the 2011 nuclear disaster. The group expressed concerns of an environmental catastrophe and cited South Korea among countries to be adversely affected by the discharge. Despite growing voices of concern, the Japanese government remains silent. Seoul vowed to take active response measures.



[Soundbite] KIM IN-CHUL(SPOKESMAN, MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS) : "The gov't puts top priority on the public's health and safety and will request to Tokyo, a more concrete stance on the matter and disclosure of information."



After the country first became aware of Japan's planned discharge last August, it has since continuously raised the issue but Tokyo continued to reiterated its position, that a decision is still under review. The Korean government plans to seek global cooperation as environment organizations and other Pacific Rim countries will also likely monitor the situation. This is the first time Seoul officially raised issue with Japan's radiation problem since Tokyo's trade retaliation against South Korea. Seoul did not mention strained bilateral ties as a key factor, but the country appears to be stepping up pressure on Japan concerning the environment issue. The government also earlier spoke of possibly raising the travel alert for Japan over radiation risks.



[Soundbite] CHO SEI-YOUNG(VICE MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS (AUG. 11)) : "Japan's radiation concern is a factor that can raise the travel alert."



South Korea's latest statement is seen as a warning to Japan that if it continues to be unresponsive, there may be stronger measures to come, such as taking issue with the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

JAPAN'S RADIOACTIVE WATER

입력 2019.08.14 (15:01) 수정 2019.08.14 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea will actively respond to Japan's planned discharge of water, contaminated from the 2011 Fukushima nuclear power plant disaster, as unveiled by environment groups. This is the first time Seoul has issued a formal stance on this particular matter concerning radiation. Pundits say it may be another way to pressure Tokyo.



[Pkg]



Last week, Greenpeace revealed Japan was planning to release into the ocean, over one million tons of radioactive water contaminated from the 2011 nuclear disaster. The group expressed concerns of an environmental catastrophe and cited South Korea among countries to be adversely affected by the discharge. Despite growing voices of concern, the Japanese government remains silent. Seoul vowed to take active response measures.



[Soundbite] KIM IN-CHUL(SPOKESMAN, MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS) : "The gov't puts top priority on the public's health and safety and will request to Tokyo, a more concrete stance on the matter and disclosure of information."



After the country first became aware of Japan's planned discharge last August, it has since continuously raised the issue but Tokyo continued to reiterated its position, that a decision is still under review. The Korean government plans to seek global cooperation as environment organizations and other Pacific Rim countries will also likely monitor the situation. This is the first time Seoul officially raised issue with Japan's radiation problem since Tokyo's trade retaliation against South Korea. Seoul did not mention strained bilateral ties as a key factor, but the country appears to be stepping up pressure on Japan concerning the environment issue. The government also earlier spoke of possibly raising the travel alert for Japan over radiation risks.



[Soundbite] CHO SEI-YOUNG(VICE MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS (AUG. 11)) : "Japan's radiation concern is a factor that can raise the travel alert."



South Korea's latest statement is seen as a warning to Japan that if it continues to be unresponsive, there may be stronger measures to come, such as taking issue with the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보