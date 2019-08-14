기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.08.14 (15:03) 수정 2019.08.14 (16:45) News Today
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
NEWS BRIEF
동영상영역 끝
LIBERATION CONCERT ON DOKDO ISLETS 다음기사 LIBERATION CONCERT ON DOKDO ISLETS
[Anchor Lead]

The ceremony for the Memorial Day for Comfort Women was held this morning at the Kim Koo Museum in Seoul with some 300 people, including the victims of Japanese military's sex slavery and their families, in attendance to look back on the issue of wartime sex slavery.
Just a day prior to the 74th National Independence Day of Korea, the Ministry of Justice has decided to pardon 647 model prisoners and petty criminals.
As more and more Koreans boycott trips to Japan, the seat occupancy rates for flights to and from Japan in the first week of August has fallen to 71.5%, a 13%-point drop from the same time last year.
Statistics Korea announced that nearly 27.4 million people found jobs last month, registering the largest increase in 18 months.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2019.08.14 (15:03)
    • 수정 2019.08.14 (16:45)
    News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

The ceremony for the Memorial Day for Comfort Women was held this morning at the Kim Koo Museum in Seoul with some 300 people, including the victims of Japanese military's sex slavery and their families, in attendance to look back on the issue of wartime sex slavery.
Just a day prior to the 74th National Independence Day of Korea, the Ministry of Justice has decided to pardon 647 model prisoners and petty criminals.
As more and more Koreans boycott trips to Japan, the seat occupancy rates for flights to and from Japan in the first week of August has fallen to 71.5%, a 13%-point drop from the same time last year.
Statistics Korea announced that nearly 27.4 million people found jobs last month, registering the largest increase in 18 months.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.