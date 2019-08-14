NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.08.14 (15:03) 수정 2019.08.14 (16:45)

The ceremony for the Memorial Day for Comfort Women was held this morning at the Kim Koo Museum in Seoul with some 300 people, including the victims of Japanese military's sex slavery and their families, in attendance to look back on the issue of wartime sex slavery.

Just a day prior to the 74th National Independence Day of Korea, the Ministry of Justice has decided to pardon 647 model prisoners and petty criminals.

As more and more Koreans boycott trips to Japan, the seat occupancy rates for flights to and from Japan in the first week of August has fallen to 71.5%, a 13%-point drop from the same time last year.

Statistics Korea announced that nearly 27.4 million people found jobs last month, registering the largest increase in 18 months.

입력 2019.08.14 (15:03) 수정 2019.08.14 (16:45) News Today

