LIBERATION CONCERT ON DOKDO ISLETS News Today 입력 2019.08.14 (15:04)

[Anchor Lead]



Marking National Independence Day on Thursday, today we'll be bringing you stories to celebrate Korea's 74th year of liberation from Japanese colonial rule. To begin with, a special concert was staged by students with disabilities, artists, and ordinary citizens on the Dokdo islets on Tuesday. We take you to the cite of celebration on Dokdo Islest, Korea's far east cost.



[Pkg]



A black brush dances over a white banner, portraying the Dokdo islets amid sea waves. The banner reads, "Dokdo is an eternal part of Korea."



[Soundbite] "Dokdo, did you sleep well last night?"



The folk song "Lonely Arirang" is performed to offer solace to Dokdo, two lonely islets in the East Sea. Then, an exciting Nanta performance is staged.



[Soundbite] LEE SONG-YEON, LEE JI-WON : "It was a difficult trip by boat and the equipment was not very good, but it was rewarding to sing "Lonely Arirang" on Dokdo, because the lyrics mention Dokdo."



Some 430 people including 70 performers with disabilities visited Dokdo to take part in a music festival ahead of Independence Day. Climbing stairs and traveling by boat in a wheelchair is a challenge, but these students are determined to visit Dokdo. The two rocky islets finally come into view.



[Soundbite] "Dokdo! Dokdo! Dokdo!"



The visitors are overwhelmed to set foot on Dokdo for the first time.



[Soundbite] KIM DONG-KWAN(SEOUL RESIDENT) : "I had only heard about Dokdo before. But now I am happy to finally visit this part of Korea ahead of Independence Day."



The sounds of music resonating on Dokdo ahead of the 74th Independence Day sent a message of peace and Korea's sovereignty over the islets.

