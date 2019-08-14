CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.08.14 (15:12) 수정 2019.08.14 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Today's TADA Korea is about K-POP artists in an international award, and girl group Red Velvet's new album. K-pop artists including K-POP sensation BTS, took the spotlight of many at the 21st Teen Choice Award, hosted by Fox Television Network. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



K-pop artists, with BTS leading the way, grabbed the spotlight at the Teen Choice Awards. This year's ceremony was held in Hermosa Beach in Los Angeles on August 11 local time. MONSTA X was the first K-pop team to give a congratulatory performance. Marking its 21st anniversary this year, the Teen Choice Awards is an annual awards show hosted by Fox television network, to honor the best artists selected by American teens. This year, BTS earned four honors: Choice International Artist, Choice Fandom, Choice Collaboration and Choice Summer Tour. It's the most number of awards received by an artist or group. By winning Choice International Artist for three consecutive years, the K-pop sensation has once again proved its unrivaled status. Another K-pop group, BLACKPINK, was nominated in four categories, and won the Choice Song Group award for "DDU-DU DDU-DU." Red Velvet is set to release a new mini-album. It comes just two months after the girl group announced a new song back in June. Red Velvet is determined to make a comeback as soon as possible, to stay on top during the summer season. Their agency says the new mini-album ,"The ReVe Festival: Day 2," is slated for release on August 20 at 6 p.m. local time. With all of Red Velvet's dance tracks becoming hits every summer since 2017, the group is determined to defend its title of "summer queen" this season as well. Red Velvet's song "Zimzalabim," the title track of its previous album "Day 1," is known among the band's fans as a song that makes wishes come true. The girls are confident the upcoming album, "Day 2," will be successful as it features refreshing tracks to help beat the heat during the summer season.

