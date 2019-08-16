REMEMBERING THE LATE “COMFORT WOMEN” News Today 입력 2019.08.16 (15:04) 수정 2019.08.16 (15:27)

[Anchor Lead]



Despite having lived difficult lives, several comfort women have left money they had saved for scholarships and other generous donations for the future generations. Here's how those students remember the kindhearted ladies and Korean history.



[Pkg]



A scholarship recipient carefully sorts through the roasted coffee beans and takes in the aroma. The late Kim Kun-ja used to love flowers and soil. These specially selected coffee beans were named the "Kim Kun-ja coffee" in her honor.



[Soundbite] KIM JUN-HYEONG(RECIPIENT OF KIM KUN-JA SCHOLARSHIP) : "These coffee beans have distinct acidity and floral scent, while these feature nuttiness and a more earthy smell."



He took this coffee over to the old Japanese Embassy in Korea where protests urging Japan to apologize for wartime sex slavery is held every Wednesday.



[Soundbite] KIM JUN-HYEONG(RECIPIENT OF KIM KUN-JA SCHOLARSHIP) : "This is an event to distribute the Kim Kun-ja blend made in memory of her."



It was back in 2014 when he first came to know her. After leaving a group home, he was in desperate need of money to pay for his tuition.



[Soundbite] KIM JUN-HYEONG(RECIPIENT OF KIM KUN-JA SCHOLARSHIP) : "This scholarship means a lot to me, because she was the one who made attending college possible for me."



Kim Kun-ja remained single all her life before passing away two years ago. But her donation of 100 million won plus generosities from several other people have provided much-needed help to some 800 adolescents freshly out of public childcare facilities.



[Soundbite] KIM JUN-HYEONG(RECIPIENT OF KIM KUN-JA SCHOLARSHIP) : "I didn't have any family and grew up in a facility. I wanted to send her off so she wouldn't be lonely."



[Soundbite] "What brought you over from Japan? Do you want some more?"



This coffee was also what helped the aspiring barista to remember her and Korean history.



[Soundbite] KIM JUN-HYEONG(RECIPIENT OF KIM KUN-JA SCHOLARSHIP) : "I think I helped communicate its historical significance. This day was rewarding for me because I saw people taking interest in history and working to set the record straight."



Kim Jun-hyeong plans to donate all the profits from selling the Kim Kun-ja coffee blend to help young people making transitions from facility to society.

