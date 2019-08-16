NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.08.16 (15:06) 수정 2019.08.16 (15:27)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says that North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea from Tongchon, Gangwondo Province early Friday morning. It is the 8th launch so far this year and the sixth since July 25th. The firings are believed to be North Korea's protest to the ongoing South Korea-US joint military exercise.

In the wake of the launch, South Korea's presidential office convened an emergency National Security Council meeting. Officials were briefed on details of the projectiles and discussed future response measures.

The government is known to be reviewing the imposition of what's called broadcast and communications development fund on OTT or over-the-top service providers which are companies that deliver media contents over the Internet such as YouTube.

The Seoul Metropolitan Institute of Health and Environment has surveyed six different brands of the black sugar milk tea drink which is extremely popular these days. It found that an average cup of the sweet beverage contains 41.6% of the daily recommended level of sugar intake.

