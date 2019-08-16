기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.08.16 (15:06) 수정 2019.08.16 (15:27) News Today
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
NEWS BRIEF
동영상영역 끝
DEVELOPMENT OF VR GAMES 다음기사 DEVELOPMENT OF VR GAMES
[Anchor Lead]

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says that North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea from Tongchon, Gangwondo Province early Friday morning. It is the 8th launch so far this year and the sixth since July 25th. The firings are believed to be North Korea's protest to the ongoing South Korea-US joint military exercise.
In the wake of the launch, South Korea's presidential office convened an emergency National Security Council meeting. Officials were briefed on details of the projectiles and discussed future response measures.
The government is known to be reviewing the imposition of what's called broadcast and communications development fund on OTT or over-the-top service providers which are companies that deliver media contents over the Internet such as YouTube.
The Seoul Metropolitan Institute of Health and Environment has surveyed six different brands of the black sugar milk tea drink which is extremely popular these days. It found that an average cup of the sweet beverage contains 41.6% of the daily recommended level of sugar intake.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2019.08.16 (15:06)
    • 수정 2019.08.16 (15:27)
    News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says that North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea from Tongchon, Gangwondo Province early Friday morning. It is the 8th launch so far this year and the sixth since July 25th. The firings are believed to be North Korea's protest to the ongoing South Korea-US joint military exercise.
In the wake of the launch, South Korea's presidential office convened an emergency National Security Council meeting. Officials were briefed on details of the projectiles and discussed future response measures.
The government is known to be reviewing the imposition of what's called broadcast and communications development fund on OTT or over-the-top service providers which are companies that deliver media contents over the Internet such as YouTube.
The Seoul Metropolitan Institute of Health and Environment has surveyed six different brands of the black sugar milk tea drink which is extremely popular these days. It found that an average cup of the sweet beverage contains 41.6% of the daily recommended level of sugar intake.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.