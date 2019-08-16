DEVELOPMENT OF VR GAMES News Today 입력 2019.08.16 (15:07) 수정 2019.08.16 (15:27)

[Anchor Lead]



Now virtual reality games can be enjoyed anywhere anytime. Thanks to the advances made in 5G technology, people can now enjoy the cloud-based game-streaming services in which games are accessed directly through cloud servers without downloading. But the competition to survive in this game service market grows fiercer every day.



[Pkg]



A portable VR device that lets one play games inside a virtual reality world with people around the globe. With the opening of the 5G communication era, such scenes are no longer confined to movies. With VR headsets on, the users move their arms in the air. They play the drum and burst targets in virtual reality. VR game players needed bulky equipment that stored contents, but now they can enjoy upgraded game titles with just a VR headset. Real-time game-playing is made possible by the streaming method in which a player accesses a Cloud server and receives data. Thanks to the faster 5G communication service, you don't need to download games, all you need is simple portable game devices.



[Soundbite] CHOI YUN-HO(LG U+) : "The biggest strength of 5G is lower latency. It won't be easy to tell if the game is from Cloud or your PC."



Players can now move about freely because they are now free of wires. Once connected to a communication network, one can play anywhere anytime. This feature has prompted global IT giants like Google and MS to jump into the highly competitive streaming game market.



[Soundbite] PROF. HONG DAE-SIK(YONSEI UNIV.) : "It'll be easier for users to access the games, because they are not limited by their devices. IT developers are competing fiercely because front-runners would have greater advantages."



The global cloud game market is expected to grow to about three trillion won by the year 2023.

