CULTURAL INSIGHT

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about a special music video by K-POP idol group M.O.N.T, and pop star Shawn Mendes set to hold a concert in Korea. Three member K-POP boy band M.O.N.T released an anti-Japanese MV filmed in Dokdo grabbing the attention of international audiences. This and more on today's TADA Korea.



[Pkg]



As the entire nation of Korea is celebrating its Independence Day, an anti-Japanese music video that was filmed on the Dokdo islets has been released. This is the music video for "Long Live Korea" released by three-member K-pop boy band M.O.N.T. This black-and-white video, set in Dokdo, shows M.O.N.T. members waving Korean flags. This is the first music video from a K-pop idol group to be shot in Dokdo. The group's management agency said that M.O.N.T. wrote their own anti-Japanese song and filmed the music video on the Dokdo islets to mark the 74th anniversary of Korea's independence from Japan's colonial rule. After watching the video, internet users hoped that it would inform K-pop fans worldwide that Dokdo is Korean territory. Netizens also said that M.O.N.T. should not use this video simply as a one-off, but rather as the start of their steady support for Dokdo. Pop star Shawn Mendes is coming to Korea for his first concert here. The Canadian-born singer will meet his Korean fans for the first time at the Gymnastics Stadium in Seoul Olympic Park at 8 PM on September 25th. Mendes became the youngest artist to debut at the top of the Billboard 200 chart with his first full-length album released in 2015, just one year after his professional debut. He has sold more than 15 million copies of his three full-length albums and over 100 million copies of his single albums. In addition, the Canadian heartthrob was named among Time magazine's list of most influential teens for four straight years, demonstrating that he is more than just a pop star and indeed has a wider range of influence. His concert in Seoul is part of a tour marking the release of his third album in May. Korea is the first stop on Mendes' Asia concert tour, one that will take him to nine cities, including Shanghai, Bangkok, and Singapore.

