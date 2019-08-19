DEVELOPMENTS IN DOMESTIC TECHNOLOGY News Today 입력 2019.08.19 (15:05) 수정 2019.08.19 (16:19)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The South Korean government is stepping up efforts to buffer the nation's industries from repercussions of Japan's export restrictions. On August 20, it will launch a task force with missions to help businesses hit by Japan's export curbs. But domestic businesses have also been hard at work to enhance competitiveness on their own. Next, we will bring you stories of companies that are small in size but strong in technology.



[Pkg]



At this busy factory... Workers ceaselessly assemble products, which are then transported by automated conveyors. This company's vacuum pumps are indispensable in producing semiconductors or displays as their vacuum state determines the quality of the end products. 95 percent of components comprising the pumps are domestically produced. So this firm is facing little repercussions of Tokyo's export restrictions. As a result of continued, devoted efforts, the company successfully developed its own technology 16 years ago, breaking a monopoly held by Japan and Europe.



[Soundbite] OH HEUNG-SIK(PRES., VACUUM PUMP COMPANY) : "I started the business in 2002, determined to develop a domestic technology. My company now holds a 20 percent share in the market for vacuum pumps used in semiconductors."



Used at a steel mill, this decelerator heightens the power of equipment to increase pressure on iron plates. It is fully manufactured by a small, domestic company. The secret to this home-grown technology was the development of a gear. The essential part used to be imported from Japan in the past. However, with the advancement of local technology, Korea now even exports it to Tokyo. The R&D was made easier thanks to cooperation from a conglomerate that purchases the device. By teaming up with the smaller firm, the larger company is in turn able to spend 80 percent less compared to using imports.



[Soundbite] CHUNG DAE-SUNG(PRES., MACHINERY COMPANY) : "From designing to manufacturing, my company is fully capable of domestically producing the device, which used to be imported from Japan."



These small but competitive companies have been able to develop their own excellent technologies, with strong determination to challenge and overcome hardships.

DEVELOPMENTS IN DOMESTIC TECHNOLOGY

입력 2019.08.19 (15:05) 수정 2019.08.19 (16:19) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The South Korean government is stepping up efforts to buffer the nation's industries from repercussions of Japan's export restrictions. On August 20, it will launch a task force with missions to help businesses hit by Japan's export curbs. But domestic businesses have also been hard at work to enhance competitiveness on their own. Next, we will bring you stories of companies that are small in size but strong in technology.



[Pkg]



At this busy factory... Workers ceaselessly assemble products, which are then transported by automated conveyors. This company's vacuum pumps are indispensable in producing semiconductors or displays as their vacuum state determines the quality of the end products. 95 percent of components comprising the pumps are domestically produced. So this firm is facing little repercussions of Tokyo's export restrictions. As a result of continued, devoted efforts, the company successfully developed its own technology 16 years ago, breaking a monopoly held by Japan and Europe.



[Soundbite] OH HEUNG-SIK(PRES., VACUUM PUMP COMPANY) : "I started the business in 2002, determined to develop a domestic technology. My company now holds a 20 percent share in the market for vacuum pumps used in semiconductors."



Used at a steel mill, this decelerator heightens the power of equipment to increase pressure on iron plates. It is fully manufactured by a small, domestic company. The secret to this home-grown technology was the development of a gear. The essential part used to be imported from Japan in the past. However, with the advancement of local technology, Korea now even exports it to Tokyo. The R&D was made easier thanks to cooperation from a conglomerate that purchases the device. By teaming up with the smaller firm, the larger company is in turn able to spend 80 percent less compared to using imports.



[Soundbite] CHUNG DAE-SUNG(PRES., MACHINERY COMPANY) : "From designing to manufacturing, my company is fully capable of domestically producing the device, which used to be imported from Japan."



These small but competitive companies have been able to develop their own excellent technologies, with strong determination to challenge and overcome hardships.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보