[Anchor Lead]
More than five million households in Korea now have pets at home, but one of pet owners' concerns is leaving their pets alone at home when they go to work. Now an increasing number of workplaces allow their employees to bring their pets to work and care for them there without having to worry.
Dogs punch in for work with their owners. Wang-i and Mimi are out with their owners: Jeong Myeong-jin and Kim Seul-ki. Concerned about leaving them home alone, Jeong and Kim have been coming to work with their pets for over a year now.
[Soundbite] JEONG MYEONG-JIN(SEOUL RESIDENT) : "Wang-i doesn't get separation anxiety and I can have peace of mind as well."
Wang-i and Mimi sometimes nap next to their owners and play with other office workers to cheer them up. Their colleagues are now used to having the dogs around. They believe these canines helped bring everyone at the office closer together.
[Soundbite] (CO-WORKER) : "Everyone takes turns to hug them and walk them during lunch."
There are no pertinent statistics available in Korea, but a study in the U.S. found that one in ten offices allow employees' pets to come to work. Experts point out such workplace culture can only flourish when employees are being thoughtful and respectful of one another.
[Soundbite] JEON JIN-GYEONG(ANIMAL PROTECTION GROUP KARA) : "They must be aware that there are some people who don't like animals but can't speak up about it. So pet owners must try to be extra considerate."
In an era of 10 million pets, we may see more people bringing their cuddly family members to work.
[Pkg]
- BRINGING PETS TO WORK
[Pkg]
[Pkg]
