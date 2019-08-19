CULTIVATION OF SUBTROPICAL CROPS News Today 입력 2019.08.19 (15:11) 수정 2019.08.19 (16:19)

[Anchor Lead]



As Korea's climate grows increasingly hotter, Chungcheongnam-do Province is expected to see its average temperature jump 3.2 degrees over the next 30 years. Now the province is stepping up efforts to find crops that will best grow in the subtropical climate.



[Pkg]



Christopher Columbus is said to have called papaya the fruit of the angels after he first tasted it in America. It contains seven times more vitamin C than an orange, four times more calcium than milk and 36 times more magnesium than eggs. This field is covered with morning glory, a leafy vegetable with hollow stems. These are all subtropical crops that can now be cultivated in Chungcheongnam-do Province. The Chungnam Agricultural Research and Extension Service set up a demonstration farm in May to test-cultivate 32 subtropical crops including papaya, okra, molokhia, and Indian spinach. The origins of these crops vary widely, from Thailand and Vietnam in Southeast Asia to Africa and South America. According to the Chungnam Agricultural Research and Extension Service, Chungcheongnam-do Province will see its average temperature climb 3.2 degrees by 2050, turning most of the province, except for some inland areas, into a subtropical climate region. Also, plants will be able to grow for about a month longer, from 258 days to 288 days by the year 2040. In response to the changing climate, the province has decided to encourage farmers to plant subtropical crops as new sources of income.



[Soundbite] LEE JUNG-WON(CHUNGNAM AGRICULTURAL RESEARCH & EXTENSION SERVICE) : "We provide periodic consulting so farmers can cultivate the crops properly and will also secure sales outlets for the crops."



As of the end of last year, subtropical crops were cultivated on 31.1 hectares of farmland in Chungcheongnam-do Province or about 10 percent of Korea's entire cultivated area.

