CULTURAL INSIGHT

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about Chinese celebrities in Korea speaking up about a controversial extradition bill, and trademark applications related K-POP idol bands increasing. With the ongoing protests in Hong Kong over a controversial extradition bill, Chinese-speaking celebrities active in Korea have been openly criticizing the rallies. This and more on today's cultural news.



[Pkg]



As mass protests continue in Hong Kong over a controversial extradition bill, Chinese-speaking celebrities based in South Korea are criticizing the protests. Boy band EXO member Lay and girl group f(x)'s leader Victoria, both Chinese, have spoken publically about the Hong Kong protests via social media. They posted images of the Chinese national flag, arguing that Hong Kong is part of China. Furthermore, they expressed support for the Beijing government and the Hong Kong police. Other celebrities who do not hail from mainland China including boy band GOT7's member Jackson who was born in Hong Kong and Taiwanese singer Lai Kuan-lin have also issued similar stances. Some netizens interpret their statements as being directly linked to their fan base and future activities. In particular, EXO's Lay announced this week that he is suspending a commercial endorsement deal with Samsung Electronics saying that country markingson the company's website violate the one China policy. With the rising popularity of K-pop, trademark applications related to Korean idol bands are found to have sharply increased. According to the Korean Intellectual Property Office, ever since S.E.S., one of the first generation K-pop girl groups, had its name applied for trademark registration in 1999, some 48-hundred applications were filed by K-pop bands over the past 20 years as of this year's first half. The number especially saw explosive growth in recent years. SM Entertainment accounted for the largest portion, at 48 percent, with around 23-hundred cases. Big Hit Entertainment, known for the global sensation BTS, came in second with some 650 trademark applications. The Intellectual Property Office said that trademarks in the past mainly concerned music and entertainment but these days, the field has expanded to include cosmetics, clothing and food. Experts believe this is due to the expansion of K-pop band merchandise known by the fans as the "goods market" where all sorts of items are created based on an artist's image.

As mass protests continue in Hong Kong over a controversial extradition bill, Chinese-speaking celebrities based in South Korea are criticizing the protests. Boy band EXO member Lay and girl group f(x)'s leader Victoria, both Chinese, have spoken publically about the Hong Kong protests via social media. They posted images of the Chinese national flag, arguing that Hong Kong is part of China. Furthermore, they expressed support for the Beijing government and the Hong Kong police. Other celebrities who do not hail from mainland China including boy band GOT7's member Jackson who was born in Hong Kong and Taiwanese singer Lai Kuan-lin have also issued similar stances. Some netizens interpret their statements as being directly linked to their fan base and future activities. In particular, EXO's Lay announced this week that he is suspending a commercial endorsement deal with Samsung Electronics saying that country markingson the company's website violate the one China policy. With the rising popularity of K-pop, trademark applications related to Korean idol bands are found to have sharply increased. According to the Korean Intellectual Property Office, ever since S.E.S., one of the first generation K-pop girl groups, had its name applied for trademark registration in 1999, some 48-hundred applications were filed by K-pop bands over the past 20 years as of this year's first half. The number especially saw explosive growth in recent years. SM Entertainment accounted for the largest portion, at 48 percent, with around 23-hundred cases. Big Hit Entertainment, known for the global sensation BTS, came in second with some 650 trademark applications. The Intellectual Property Office said that trademarks in the past mainly concerned music and entertainment but these days, the field has expanded to include cosmetics, clothing and food. Experts believe this is due to the expansion of K-pop band merchandise known by the fans as the "goods market" where all sorts of items are created based on an artist's image.

