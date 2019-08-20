RADIOACTIVE MATERIALS IN JAPANESE FOODS News Today 입력 2019.08.20 (14:59) 수정 2019.08.20 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Radioactive materials were detected in some processed foods imported from Fukushima, Japan. The radioactivity levels were all below the allowance but they were all sent back. Unlike seafood, which can be banned completely if they are contaminated with even a bit of radioactive materials, there are no regulations governing processed food imports.



[Pkg]



​​There's been growing safety concerns over food imports from Japan ever since the 2011 nuclear reactor meltdown in Fukushima. Seafood imports from Fukushima and seven other Japanese prefectures have been banned, but not processed foods.



[Soundbite] REP. NAM IN-SOON(DEMOCRATIC PARTY(AT 2013 GOV'T AUDIT)) : "Processed seafood products, like salted seafood and dried fish, are imported into Korea. Rice from Fukushima is banned, but not sake and wine made from that rice."



Despite mounting concerns, import of processed food products has been increasing annually. Over the past five years, Seoul imported 29,000 tons of food products from the area, including rice wine from Iwate Prefecture, sauces from Tochigi Prefecture, and soy sauce from Chiba Prefecture. During that period, radioactive materials were detected in 35 processed food imports, amounting to nearly 17 tons. The radioactivity levels were all below the permissible level of 100 becquerels.



[Soundbite] LEE EUI-KYUNG(MINISTER OF FOOD AND DRUG SAFETY(AUG. 19)) : "Minimal levels of radioactive materials were detected in 16.8 tons of food imports. All of them were sent back."



According to the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, thorough testing is done during quarantine and the processed food sold in the nation is quite safe. Still, many are demanding more rigorous measures.



[Soundbite] PROF. KIM IK-JUNG(FORMER DONGGUK UNIV. MEDICAL SCHOOL PROFESSOR) : "Korea can set limits and regulate imports. More imports should be inspected in a more rigorous manner."



Some highlight the need for an import ban on not just agricultural and fisheries products but also processed foods from Japan.



[Soundbite] REP. KIM KWANG-SOO(PARTY FOR DEMOCRACY AND PEACE) : "China and Taiwan ban even processed food imports. Why should Korea be the only one importing them? Why is Korea importing them?"



There are growing calls for tougher regulations so that not only the country of origin, but also the region of origin is marked accurately on Japanese food imports.

RADIOACTIVE MATERIALS IN JAPANESE FOODS

입력 2019.08.20 (14:59) 수정 2019.08.20 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Radioactive materials were detected in some processed foods imported from Fukushima, Japan. The radioactivity levels were all below the allowance but they were all sent back. Unlike seafood, which can be banned completely if they are contaminated with even a bit of radioactive materials, there are no regulations governing processed food imports.



[Pkg]



​​There's been growing safety concerns over food imports from Japan ever since the 2011 nuclear reactor meltdown in Fukushima. Seafood imports from Fukushima and seven other Japanese prefectures have been banned, but not processed foods.



[Soundbite] REP. NAM IN-SOON(DEMOCRATIC PARTY(AT 2013 GOV'T AUDIT)) : "Processed seafood products, like salted seafood and dried fish, are imported into Korea. Rice from Fukushima is banned, but not sake and wine made from that rice."



Despite mounting concerns, import of processed food products has been increasing annually. Over the past five years, Seoul imported 29,000 tons of food products from the area, including rice wine from Iwate Prefecture, sauces from Tochigi Prefecture, and soy sauce from Chiba Prefecture. During that period, radioactive materials were detected in 35 processed food imports, amounting to nearly 17 tons. The radioactivity levels were all below the permissible level of 100 becquerels.



[Soundbite] LEE EUI-KYUNG(MINISTER OF FOOD AND DRUG SAFETY(AUG. 19)) : "Minimal levels of radioactive materials were detected in 16.8 tons of food imports. All of them were sent back."



According to the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, thorough testing is done during quarantine and the processed food sold in the nation is quite safe. Still, many are demanding more rigorous measures.



[Soundbite] PROF. KIM IK-JUNG(FORMER DONGGUK UNIV. MEDICAL SCHOOL PROFESSOR) : "Korea can set limits and regulate imports. More imports should be inspected in a more rigorous manner."



Some highlight the need for an import ban on not just agricultural and fisheries products but also processed foods from Japan.



[Soundbite] REP. KIM KWANG-SOO(PARTY FOR DEMOCRACY AND PEACE) : "China and Taiwan ban even processed food imports. Why should Korea be the only one importing them? Why is Korea importing them?"



There are growing calls for tougher regulations so that not only the country of origin, but also the region of origin is marked accurately on Japanese food imports.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보