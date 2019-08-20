기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The South Korean and U.S. representatives to negotiations on defense cost sharing, have met in Seoul today to discuss the new timeline of the talks that will take effect next year, and the composition of delegations from both countries.
South Korea's Ministry of Environment has cancelled certifications for eight models of imported cars sold by Audi Volkswagen Korea and Porsche Korea for falsified emissions test results.
A travel ban has been issued for former YG Entertainment chief producer Yang Hyun-seok over his alleged involvement in overseas gambling and illegal foreign exchange transactions.
The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries says the nation's distant water fishing industry posted production of 270,000 tons in the first half of the year, a 7 percent increase from the same period last year. In particular, the catch of tuna and pollack has increased significantly.
- NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.08.20 (15:05)
수정 2019.08.20 (16:46)
[Anchor Lead]
