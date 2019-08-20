RISE OF KOREAN ROOKIE GOLFER News Today 입력 2019.08.20 (15:08) 수정 2019.08.20 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Rookie golfer Im Sung-jae has qualified for the exclusive season finale on the PGA Tour, where only the top 30 players compete, becoming the first South Korean to do so in three years. He may also go on to win the tour's rookie award in which case would be the first to be claimed by an Asian player.



[Pkg]



At the 7th hole in the BMW Championship, the second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs, in Illinois… Im Sung-jae picks up an eagle with a chip shot. On the last day of the games, he shaved off 5 strokes, finishing with a 13 under and getting tied for 11th place out of 69 competitors. It was the moment he secured a spot to play in the exclusive field season finale. He ended in 24th place in the FedEx Cup playoffs, qualifying for the Tour Championship. Im is only the fifth South Korean golfer to advance to this stage, the first since Kim Si-woo in 2016.



[Soundbite] IM SUNG-JAE(CJ DAEHAN EXPRESS) : "I'm so happy to realize the goal of playing in the Tour Championship."



America's Justin Thomas won the BMW Championship while Tiger Woods didn't make the cut. The Korean golfer is the only freshman who competed in the tournament to make it to the exclusive field, giving him a clear edge in winning the Rookie of the Year award. Because so far, every year, that recognition went to players with the most FedEx Cup points among the first year class. So, Im will likely be named the first Korean and first Asian top rookie of the PGA Tour. He was both the Player of the Year and the Rookie of the Year in 2018 on the second-tier Web.com Tour. Naturally, expectations were high as he joined the PGA stage this year. He had no wins yet this season but had 7 top ten finishes. We'll know if Im nabs the rookie award this year when the Tour Championship comes to a close and the votes are in.

