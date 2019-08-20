CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.08.20 (15:10) 수정 2019.08.20 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about BTS once again proving it's popularity, and an animal film festival being held in Suncheon. One of BTS's earliest songs have reached more than 200 million views on Youtube after 5 years since it's release. This and more on Today's cultural news



[Pkg]



The music video for one of BTS's earliest songs has drawn more than 200 million views on YouTube five years since its release. According to their agency the music video for the song "War of Hormone" achieved the feat on Sunday morning, thanks to steady fan support. BTS has set a new K-pop record with 13 music videos, each with more than 200 million Youtube views. The K-pop sensation is to release its new documentary "Bring the Soul" on August 27 via its official fan community. The documentary tells viewers about the band's "Love Yourself" world tour, which began in Seoul in last August that spanned North America and Europe. The band's agency said "Bring The Soul: The Movie," which hit cinemas a few days ago, contains previously undisclosed scenes and takes viewers backstage. The Animal Film Festival in Suncheonman, which seeks to promote coexistence between humans and animals through cinematography, will be held in Suncheon, Jeollanam-do Province from August 22 to 26. Marking its seventh anniversary, the festival will screen free of charge, 71 films from 22 countries under the slogan "Happy Animals." This year's edition is expected to showcase more diverse productions in line with its expanded theme, which includes nature and environmental protection as well. The opening film is "Blue Heart," which depicts local residents' struggle to protect the Balkan Peninsula by opposing dam construction. Also included is a special section dedicated to Korean director Oh Sung-yun, who created the animation film "Leafie, A Hen into the Wild," and will introduce a new category of short films.

