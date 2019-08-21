TREKKING EVENT AT THE DMZ News Today 입력 2019.08.21 (15:04) 수정 2019.08.21 (16:50)

[Anchor Lead]



A 16 day event of walking 155 miles near the demilitarized zone at the inter-Korean border ended on Tuesday. Through the trekking, participants worked on their patience and were also reminded of the significance of the DMZ and the message of peace.



[Pkg]



Members of a special expedition team march forward, chanting their mantra. Walking all day long can be exhausting but they don't lose their smiles. The team set out on August 5th for a 16 day journey covering 155 miles along the demilitarized zone including areas such as Goseong and Inje in Gangwondo Province as well as Yeoncheon and Paju in Gyeonggido Province. In Gyeonggido, participants toured key local tourist spots including the Pyeonghwanuri or Peace Road trekking course and an observation post near the civilian restriction line.



[Soundbite] JEONG JIN-WOO(PARTICIPANT) : "Little did I know about these hidden scenic landscapes in our country."



Despite the sweltering heat and downpours, the 100-member team encouraged one another and completed the two week adventure. The DMZ walk also offered an opportunity to reflect on the meaning of peace and unification.



[Soundbite] KIM MYEONG-HEE(PARTICIPANT) : "I thought to myself that the steps we are taking will contribute to a peaceful Korean unification."



Forums and music concerts were also held on the sidelines of the trekking tour to ensure participants gain greater understanding of the culture and history of the DMZ. The 15 night, 16 day journey will be cherished as a meaningful event in the greater path toward peace and unification.

