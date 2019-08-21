기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.08.21 (15:06) 수정 2019.08.21 (16:50) News Today
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
NEWS BRIEF
동영상영역 끝
VIOLENT DRIVERS ON ROADS 다음기사 VIOLENT DRIVERS ON ROADS
[Anchor Lead]

The Ministry of Employment and Labor announced that a total of 153 new chemical substances were manufactured locally or imported in the first half of this year.
The National Police Agency reported that, as of last month, 1,856 people died from traffic accidents, a 10.9% drop from the same period last year.
The government has decided to nationalize 28% of the forests in Korea by 2028 to strengthen the forests' public functions and plans to purchase 150,000 hectares of privately-owned forests over the next ten years.
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety surveyed 199 baked goods sold nationwide and found that they contained 23 grams of sugar on average, nearly half of the daily sugar intake level recommended by the World Health Organization.

  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2019.08.21 (15:06)
    • 수정 2019.08.21 (16:50)
    News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

The Ministry of Employment and Labor announced that a total of 153 new chemical substances were manufactured locally or imported in the first half of this year.
The National Police Agency reported that, as of last month, 1,856 people died from traffic accidents, a 10.9% drop from the same period last year.
The government has decided to nationalize 28% of the forests in Korea by 2028 to strengthen the forests' public functions and plans to purchase 150,000 hectares of privately-owned forests over the next ten years.
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety surveyed 199 baked goods sold nationwide and found that they contained 23 grams of sugar on average, nearly half of the daily sugar intake level recommended by the World Health Organization.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.