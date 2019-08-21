NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.08.21 (15:06) 수정 2019.08.21 (16:50)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Ministry of Employment and Labor announced that a total of 153 new chemical substances were manufactured locally or imported in the first half of this year.

The National Police Agency reported that, as of last month, 1,856 people died from traffic accidents, a 10.9% drop from the same period last year.

The government has decided to nationalize 28% of the forests in Korea by 2028 to strengthen the forests' public functions and plans to purchase 150,000 hectares of privately-owned forests over the next ten years.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety surveyed 199 baked goods sold nationwide and found that they contained 23 grams of sugar on average, nearly half of the daily sugar intake level recommended by the World Health Organization.





NEWS BRIEF

입력 2019.08.21 (15:06) 수정 2019.08.21 (16:50) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Ministry of Employment and Labor announced that a total of 153 new chemical substances were manufactured locally or imported in the first half of this year.

The National Police Agency reported that, as of last month, 1,856 people died from traffic accidents, a 10.9% drop from the same period last year.

The government has decided to nationalize 28% of the forests in Korea by 2028 to strengthen the forests' public functions and plans to purchase 150,000 hectares of privately-owned forests over the next ten years.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety surveyed 199 baked goods sold nationwide and found that they contained 23 grams of sugar on average, nearly half of the daily sugar intake level recommended by the World Health Organization.





News Today 전체보기 기자 정보