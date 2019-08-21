AR RESTORATION OF DONUIMUN GATE News Today 입력 2019.08.21 (15:09) 수정 2019.08.21 (16:50)

[Anchor Lead]



Donuimun Gate, the only one among the four major gates of Seoul, has been recently restored after 104 years using digital technologies such as augmented reality.



[Pkg]



Donuimun Gate. One of the four major gates of Seoul along with Sungnyemun, Heunginjimun and Sukjeongmun. Because it's located in the west, it is also known as Seodaemun, or "west gate." The gate was auctioned off and demolished in 1915 when the Japanese built a tram line in the area.



[Soundbite] KIM WANG-JIK(PROF., MYONGJI UNIVERSITY) : "At the time, it was auctioned off for two million won. Even in today's currency that is tantamount to throwing it away."



Donuimun is the only one among the four gates of Seoul that could not be restored. The restoration plans were scrapped because the Jeong-dong intersection, where the gate used to stand until 1915, has become a busy traffic area and there was a problem with land compensation. Finally, 104 years after its demolition. The government of Seoul City and the Cultural Heritage Administration recently restored the gate digitally. Reference was made to the remaining photos of the gate and historical materials as well as Changuimun Gate and Hwaseomun Gate in the Suwon-Hwaseong Fortress, which were built during the same period as Donuimun. The historic relic can be viewed in its original form on a 55-inch large screen.



[Soundbite] PARK JI-YOUNG(SEOUL RESIDENT) : "Few people know what the gate looks like, because the original version no longer exists. But now people can see it firsthand and learn about its history."



The gate can be also seen on smartphones using a special app when users are in the area.



[Soundbite] JOO YONG-TAE(SEOUL CITY GOVERNMENT) : "It represents a new kind of smart tourism content that enables tourists to see and experience long-forgotten history."



The Seoul City government also plans to develop content for viewing the entire Hanyangdoseong Fortress using virtual reality technologies.

