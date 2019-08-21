EFFECTS OF MANDARIN ORANGES News Today 입력 2019.08.21 (15:11) 수정 2019.08.21 (16:50)

[Anchor Lead]



Unripe mandarin oranges grown on Jejudo Island are known to have medicinal properties. So far, they've been mostly used to make tea and other beverages. But the results of a recent study show that unripe mandarins also help prevent skin ageing and have an excellent skin moisturizing effect.



[Pkg]



Unripe mandarins, which are greenish in color, contain twice as many antioxidants such as polyphenol as ripe ones. Thus far, they have been mostly used to make tea and other beverages. But a recent study has shown that green mandarins have excellent skin moisturizing and wrinkle-fighting properties. The Rural Development Administration and Jeju National University conducted an experiment on some 50 women aged 20 to 50 by having them apply skincare products containing green mandarin extract twice a day for a month. The results showed that the women's skin hydration index increased by 18 percent, while wrinkles around their eyes and on their forehead decreased by up to 10 percent.



[Soundbite] CHO SUNG-MI(USER OF GREEN MANDARIN SKIN CARE PRODUCT) : "I have very dry skin, but after using this product my skin became less dry and more relaxed."



Cosmetic products containing unripe mandarins were also found to have a non-irritating formula. The Rural Development Administration will soon apply for a patent and launch the sale of skincare products containing green mandarins by next year.



[Soundbite] KIM SANG-SOOK(RURAL DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION) : "Once green mandarin cosmetics go on sale, consumers' demand for green mandarins will surge because of their functional properties. This, in turn, is expected to contribute to increasing farmers' profits."



Unripe mandarins, which so far were discarded to curb excessive mandarin production, have now emerged as a valuable product that offers benefits not only for the body but for the complexion as well.

