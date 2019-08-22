기사 본문 영역

S. KOREA-JAPAN TALKS
2019.08.22
[Anchor Lead]

The foreign ministers of South Korea and Japan met in Beijing on Wednesday, but they failed to narrow their differences. However, diplomatic sources say the meeting was meaningful in that the two sides have resumed dialogue.

[Pkg]

South Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Kang Kyung-hwa and her Japanese counterpart Taro Kono ended their meeting after just 35 minutes. Stepping out of the venue of the talks, they both looked aloof.

[Soundbite] KANG KYUNG-HWA(S. KOREAN MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS) : "(What did you discuss about GSOMIA? How was the atmosphere of the talks?) I have nothing to say."

A Foreign Ministry official said the two ministers parted without even shaking their hands .and failed to narrow their differences on any of the issues they discussed. At the meeting, the South Korean side expressed regret over Japan's removal of Korea from its list of trusted trade partners and demanded that Tokyo withdraw its decision. Japan, for its part, insists that the measure does not mean economic retaliation. The top diplomats of South Korea and Japan also confirmed their differences on the issue of wartime forced labor. They asked each other to protect the safety of their citizens residing in each other's country amid the ongoing diplomatic row between the two nations. Taro Kono also emphasized the necessity of the Korea-Japan military information-sharing pact known as GSOMIA.

[Soundbite] TARO KONO(JAPANESE MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS) : "Japan must abide by the GSOMIA. It is of paramount importance."

Only one week is left before Korea is removed from Japan's whitelist. Observers say that although the current situation appears bleak, there is still a note of optimism, as the two countries have at least resumed talks.
