[Anchor Lead]



The Ministry of Economy and Finance says that it will not extend a temporary fuel tax cut, which expires on August 31. Starting from September 1, gasoline prices will rise by 58 won per liter and diesel 41 won. The government introduced the fuel tax discount in last November in an effort to help boost the economy and ease financial burdens on the people.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has approved a plan to build a new rail line called the Sinansan Line. Construction will soon begin for the line that will link Yeouido in Seoul and Siheung and Ansan in Gyeonggi-do Province.

With elementary school students going back to school, the Seoul city government will intensively crack down on parking violations in children's safety zones and pedestrian passages.

Gyeongbokgung Palace will be open to the public at night during the fall. The special night tours will be operated on three rounds between September 12 and November 6. Each day, up to 4,500 visitors will be admitted to the palace at night.

